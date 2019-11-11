

HILLARY MIGNON THOMAS

(Age 45)



Departed this life On Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Holy Cross Hospital, in Silver Spring, following complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Hillary Mignon Thomas was born on August 23, 1974, in Washington, DC, and was a lifelong area resident.

Hillary is survived by her husband, Bertrand W. Thomas; children, Credella and Bertrand, Jr.; her mother and father, Jacqueline and Reginald Holt; brothers, Curtis Holt and Reginald Holt, Jr. (Kim); nephews, Miles and Maxwell Holt; niece, Ariana Holt; a special cousin, Mathew Christmas; mother-in-law, Wilma Jacqueline Thomas; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held on November 14, 2019, at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 7720 Alaska Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20012. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.