

HILLARY BETH WEITZ



Of Rockville, Maryland passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones, after a courageous battle with cancer. She leaves behind her father, Benjamin B. Weitz, of Boca Raton, FL, her sister, Franci Jill Weitz, of Rockville, MD and was predeceased by her mother, Myrna Weitz.

Funeral services will be held graveside, Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, Virginia. A celebration of her life will be held immediately following interment at 960 Main St., Gaithersburg, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Casey House of Montgomery Hospice. Additional information and guestbook at