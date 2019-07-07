Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HILLIARD PAIGE. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

PAIGE HILLIARD WEGNER PAIGE (Age 99) Hilliard Wegner Paige, formerly of Washington, DC, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on June 4, 2019 at Williamsburg Landing in Williamsburg, Virginia. Mr. Paige was born in Hartford, Connecticut on October 2, 1919 and was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Wegner Paige and Ruth (Hill) Paige, as well as by his wife of 71 years, [since December 8, 1945], Dorothea [Magner] Paige. He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Tiernan of Oak Island, North Carolina, Deborah Sharples of Middleburg, Virginia, and his son, Hilliard W. Paige, Jr. of Newbury Park, California. Mr. Paige attended Western High School in the District of Columbia, and received his Bachelor of Science (Mechanical Engineering) from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 1941; in 1948 he completed the General Electric Advanced Engineering Program. Mr. Paige was Senior Vice President for aerospace and computer operations at General Electric, New York City, New York (1941-71). Between 1971 and 1973, as President of General Dynamics Corporation in St. Louis, Missouri, he was responsible for the construction of America's first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) ships as well as construction of nuclear submarines for the United States Navy . In 1973 Mr. Paige became the Chief Executive Officer of Satellite Business Systems, Inc., Washington, DC, since acquired by IBM. In 1976 he was appointed to the position of Vice Chairman of the Board of International Atomic Energy Associates, Ltd, Washington, DC. In 1985 he was appointed Chairman of the Board of H. A. Knott, Ltd., Silver Spring, Maryland where he served until 1989. During this period Mr. Paige also served as Vice Chairman of The Atlantic Council of the United States, and on the Board of Gallagher Marine Systems, Inc. until his retirement in 1995. On September 11, 2008, Hilliard Paige was named a Pioneer of National Reconnaissance by the Central Intelligence Agency's Center for the Study of National Reconnaissance, and on October 10, 2010, he was inducted into the Delaware Valley Engineering Hall of Fame. Mr. Paige was the holder of patents in the field of astrophysics, and contributed articles to space and defense related professional journals. In addition to his business interest, Mr. Paige was a member of Defense Science Board of the United States Department of Defense from 1973-78 and, in 1974 he was appointed a Trustee of Worcester Polytechnic Institute, where he served until being appointed Trustee Emeritus in 1984. Mr. Paige was the recipient of the Public Service Award from the National Aeronautics & Space Administration in 1969. He received the Order of Merit from the Government of Italy in 1970. He was named Engineer of the Year by the Greater Philadelphia Engineering Council in 1960, and was a Fellow and Founding Director of the AIAA, a Member of the National Explorers Club, and a member of the National Academy of Engineering. He was a member of the Metropolitan and Chevy Chase Clubs in or near Washington, DC, and was a member of the Conquistadores del Cielo, an organization of aerospace executives. Mr. Paige's avocations included skiing, tennis, scuba diving, and golf. Mr. and Mrs. Paige will be interred in the Cornerstone Garden on the St. Albans School campus in Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the All Hallows Guild, 3101 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20016. Published in The Washington Post on July 7, 2019

