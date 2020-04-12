

HILMER HENRY KREBS

(Age 105)



Passed away on April 5, 2020 at his home in Springfield, VA. Hilmer was born on November 20, 1914 and raised on a farm in Wilson County, Texas, the son of Walter Adolph and Emma Helene Krebs. Hilmer graduated from the Texas College of Arts & Industries in Kingsville Texas in July 1940 and immediately set off for Washington, DC where he met and married Alice May Robinson. Three sons, Richard Dietrich, Raymond Mitchell, and Lawrence Walter honored life for Alice and Hilmer.

Hilmer supported his country and community during his lifetime, serving as a Metropolitan Police Officer, a White House Police Officer, a US Coast Guardsman, and a Special Agent of the FBI. He was active in the Presbyterian Church and the Masonic Order in Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia.

Hilmer was preceded in death by Alice, his beloved wife of 50 years, his son, Richard, his mother, father and brothers, Elton and Edroy. He is survived by his sons, Raymond and his wife, Melanie, Lawrence and his wife, Sandra, granddaughters, Robin Melissa (Krebs) Vaughan and her husband, Charles, Sarah Helene (Krebs) Foltyn and her husband, David, grandson, Thomas Mitchell Krebs and his wife, Cynthia (Bentley). Rounding out Hilmer's surviving family are his wonderful great-grand-kids, Devin, Sophie, Michael, Aiselyn, Abigail, Gabriel, Katlyn, Garrett, Lucas and Lily.

Hilmer's family will honor his life with a private ceremony at a later time.