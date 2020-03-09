

Rev. Hilton Clay Felton, III



Affectionately known to family as Clay, and friends and colleagues as Tre, was born on March 6, 1967, to the late Hilton C. Felton, Jr. and Cynthia Hockaday Felton, departed this life suddenly on February 29, 2020.

A public viewing will be held on March 10, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and following will be a celebration of his life at 11 a.m. at Michigan Park Christian Church, 1600 Taylor Street, Washington, DC, Marvin J. Owens, Jr., Pastor.

Hilton leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife, Simone; his mother, Cynthia Hockaday Felton; three sons, Hilton IV, Hanani, and Hilliard; four daughters, Haley and Hunter Felton, Lillian Shaw, and Brittany Pinner; eight grandchildren, King, Zaria, Malaya, Zanaira, Nyela, Ezekiel, Adele, and Xavier; a sister, Rev. Felita Felton Boykins (Darryl); a brother, W. Ellington Felton; two nephews, Isaiah J. Boykins, and Tobias AA Felton; father and mother-in-love, Rev. Ezekiel Graham Bey, Karen Bey; brother-in-love, Kumar Kibble (Laura); sisters-in-love, Rachael E. Bey-Burghart (Roland), Rebekah A. Mahler (Ian), Carla McCullough; mother of their five children, Hopal Daley Felton, and a host of family and friends.