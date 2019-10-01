The Washington Post

Hilton Stanford (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilton Stanford.
Service Information
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD
21045
(410)-992-9090
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Hilton G. Stanford  

Saturday, September 28, 2019, Dr. Hilton G. Stanford passed away at Gilchrist in Columbia, MD. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; children, Ronald, Donna and Eric (Dana); three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and other relatives. A gathering of family and friends will be on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Witzke Funeral Homes Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Road. Columbia, MD 21045. Private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Grassroots Crisis Intervention, Columbia, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Columbia, MD   (410) 992-9090
funeral home direction icon