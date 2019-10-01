Hilton G. Stanford
Saturday, September 28, 2019, Dr. Hilton G. Stanford passed away at Gilchrist in Columbia, MD. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; children, Ronald, Donna and Eric (Dana); three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and other relatives. A gathering of family and friends will be on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Witzke Funeral Homes Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Road. Columbia, MD 21045. Private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Grassroots Crisis Intervention, Columbia, MD.