HING S. YEE (Age 84)  
On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Po Sing L. Yee (née Lau); father of Lisa, Linda (David) and Bobby; grandfather to Abigail; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends and neighbors. Due to the current situation brought about by the pandemic, the family will hold a celebration of life at an appropriate time to be determined. www.collinsfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
