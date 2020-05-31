HING S. YEE (Age 84)
On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Po Sing L. Yee (née Lau); father of Lisa, Linda (David) and Bobby; grandfather to Abigail; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends and neighbors. Due to the current situation brought about by the pandemic, the family will hold a celebration of life at an appropriate time to be determined. www.collinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.