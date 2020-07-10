IKEDA Hiroshi Ikeda "Nick" Passed away peacefully at home on June 29, 2020 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Nick was born in Whittier, CA on September 1, 1964, the son of Kumiko Machida Ikeda and Takeshi Raymond Ikeda. The son of Japanese immigrants, Nick spent most of his childhood in Southern California, while also living briefly in San Jose, CA, Chicago, IL and Honolulu, HI. He had fond memories of his childhood with trips to see the White Sox, New Year's Day races at Santa Anita, and spending many summers in Japan visiting his extended family. After spending one year at UCLA and meeting lifelong friends, Nick went to the U.S. Air Force Academy and graduated in 1987. He also received a Master of Business Administration (Aerospace) from the University of Tennessee and a Master of Science, Procurement and Acquisition Management, Northrop University. He was a career Air Force Officer with assignments at Materiel Command, Space Command, Legislative Liaison Officer with the Office of Secretary of Defense, and the Intelligence Community. During his Air Force career, he was stationed at Los Angeles Air Force Base, the Pentagon, National Reconnaissance Office, and Missile Defense Agency. As colleagues throughout his career can attest, Nick was quick with a kind word, ready to help any junior officer or intern with career advice and direction. He married Joanne Waters, the love of his life, on December 28, 2001, and together they experienced the world. From Hong Kong to Thailand, Hawaii to Bora Bora, Croatia to Portugal and Spain, Argentina to Chile, and at home, Nick's enthusiasm for life and unfailing support were the foundation of an adventurous and unforgettable partnership. Nick and Joanne also loved going to sporting events and concerts together, including following their Pearl Jam obsession. Nick retired from the Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel in July 2007. Following his retirement, Nick enjoyed time off golfing, spending time with his family, and deciding what the next chapter of his professional career would be. He always loved legislative affairs and politics and was hired as Senior Policy Advisor and Military Legislative Assistant for U.S. Senator Daniel K. Akaka of Hawaii from March 2009 to December 2012. He then went to work for U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono of Hawaii from January 2013 through March 2020 as National Security Advisor. Nick is survived by his wife, Joanne Waters; his sister, Shiori Higashi (Jeff); his aunt, Nancy Householder; as well as his beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Falcon Foundation in memory of Nick, as a scholarship in his name is being set up (falconfoundation.org
); The First Tee of Greater Washington (thefirsteedc.org
); or DC Central Kitchen (dccentralkitchen.org
). Nick's ashes will be interred at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, with details to follow. Nick's ashes will be interred at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, with details to follow.