Holbrook Albert Miller
Holbrook Albert Miller "Holly" passed away peacefully in his home in Vienna, VA on September 12, 2020, at the age of 92 from natural causes. He was the last of eight children of Silas and Ethel Miller. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Edna; three children, Edmund (Lorna), Jeffrey (Liz), and Laurie Sixbey (Dennis); 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.Holly was born on August 14, 1928 in Jerome, VA and graduated from Bridgewater College with a BS in Mathematics. He taught high school math for two years at Woodstock, VA. He then took a job with the Army Map Service before joining the US Army Corps of Engineers as a computer specialist. He retired in 1990 with 33 years of Federal Government service. During this time, he also served a combined 15 years in the US Army Reserves and the National Guard.On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, there will be a private family service at Money and King Funeral Home (accessible via www.moneyand king.com
) at 10 a.m. followed by a graveside service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Jerome, VA at 2 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 4109 Jerome Road, Edinburg, VA 22824 or Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2589 Chain Bridge Road, Vienna, VA 22181. Online condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at: www.moneyandking.com