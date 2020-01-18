The Washington Post

HOLLIS HARMON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HOLLIS HARMON.
Notice
Send Flowers


HOLLIS W. HARMON
CDR, USN (Ret.)

Of Chantilly, Virginia died on December 22, 2019 at age 77 in Aldie, Virginia. He was born in Conneaut, Ohio to the late Glenn and Dorothy Harmon. He is survived by his wife of over 54 years, Carolyn; two sons, Eric (Corin) Harmon of Chantilly, VA and Nathan (Evelyn) of Ooltewah, TN; brother, David (Adela) Harmon of Andover, OH; and three granddaughters, Makayla, Leanna, and Addison. Graveside services at Arlington National Cemetery to be scheduled at a later date. Final arrangements made by Direct Cremation Services of Virginia. Contributions in his memory may be made to the .
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.