HOLLIS W. HARMON
CDR, USN (Ret.)
Of Chantilly, Virginia died on December 22, 2019 at age 77 in Aldie, Virginia. He was born in Conneaut, Ohio to the late Glenn and Dorothy Harmon. He is survived by his wife of over 54 years, Carolyn; two sons, Eric (Corin) Harmon of Chantilly, VA and Nathan (Evelyn) of Ooltewah, TN; brother, David (Adela) Harmon of Andover, OH; and three granddaughters, Makayla, Leanna, and Addison. Graveside services at Arlington National Cemetery to be scheduled at a later date. Final arrangements made by Direct Cremation Services of Virginia. Contributions in his memory may be made to the .