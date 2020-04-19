

HOLLY GAMBLE PAMPILLONIA



Holly Gamble Pampillonia was born in Ichpeming, Michigan on July 16, 1925 to Dr. Guy and Mildred Gamble. Her family later moved to Washington, DC, where she attended Central High School, Wilson Teachers' College, and Catholic University. In 1944, she married Harry Pampillonia, a World War II veteran; the couple had three children - Robert, Linda and Steven. Holly and Harry were happily married for over 56 years until Harry's untimely death in 2000.

In addition to assisting her husband and brother-in-law, Dominick, in the family business, DJ Pampillonia & Sons Jewelers in Washington, DC, Holly thoroughly enjoyed playing tennis with friends, stringing pearls, writing meaningful poetry, and raising her three children. She was also an exceptional and accomplished painter; her works proudly hang on the walls of her families' homes.

Holly peacefully died at the age of 94 on Easter Day, April 12, 2020. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Kathleen, Paul Loukas and Shelley; eight grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.