

Holly I. Bolter



On Thursday, March 7, 2019, Holly Irene Bolter of Potomac, MD. Predeceased in death by her father, Jerome Scheffres; her step-father, Cyrus Katzen; her former husband, Gary Bolter; and niece, Julie Scheffres. Holly is survived by her mother, Myrtle Katzen; longtime companion, Alan Landau; her children, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Bolter and Alexandra Bolter; her brother, Michael Scheffres (Susan); her step-brother, Jay (Lynn) Katzen and step-sister, Linda Swartz; her granddaughter, Sadie; and her nephew and niece, Joe and Cara. A graveside service will be held Sunday, March 10, 1 p.m. at B'Nai Israel Cemetery, 5401 St Barnabas Rd, Oxon Hill, MD 20745. The family will be observing Shiva Sunday, March 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. with minyan at 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse at Somerset, 5620 Wisconsin Avenue, Chevy Chase, MD 20815. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.