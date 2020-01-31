

HOMER GRADEN LUNSFORD



Homer Graden Lunsford was born in Montgomery, AL in 1928 and worked hard on his family farm prior to joining the Homer Graden Lunsford was born in Montgomery, AL in 1928 and worked hard on his family farm prior to joining the US Navy in 1945. He began to travel and arrived in Derry, Northern Ireland in 1949 where he fell in love with Julia McGonagle and it was a love that would see them through to their 70th wedding anniversary in October 2019. They traveled the world and had 4 children who loved him dearly.

He passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Julia and their four children - Steve, Deirdre, Chris and Patricia. Their grandchildren, Kurt, Jessica, Megan, Chris and Shane and their great-grandchildren, Thomas and Graden.

A mass will be held at a later date, please contact family for details. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in his name to Tunnels2Towers.

Our Lady of Knock watch over him as he sits in heaven---a place he richly deserves.