Honey S. Rosen
On Friday, November 20, 2020, Honey S. Rosen of Potomac, MD. Born in 1937 and raised in Newark, NJ, Honey was the daughter of Annette and Byrnat Schreiber. Beloved Wife of Morris Rosen; devoted mother of Nathan H. Rosen (Doris), Sharon Rosen Walsh (James, deceased), and Beth Rosen Miller (Laurence); Loving sister of Lynn Schreiber Bamdas (Steven); Cherished grandmother of Marielle Rosen Emet (Stephen), Alyssa Rosen Chifamba (Sylvester), Nicholas Walsh, Samuel Rosen, Benjamin Walsh (Rebecca), Cara Walsh, Daniel Rosen, Zachary Rosen, Brina Rosen, Stephen Miller, and Lily Miller; Cherished great-grandmother of Jaden Chifamba, Jacinda Chifamba, Aviva Emet, Jowanda Chifamba, Levi Emet, and Juniper Chifamba. A lifelong devoted volunteer with an ever-present, friendly smile, she served as president of both the Fox Hills Civic Association and the Bells Mill Elementary School PTA, and Coordinator of Fox Hills Bridge Club. Honey graduated from Boston University, taught for several years and worked as an administrator with the federal government. Graveside services will be held privately at Judean Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
