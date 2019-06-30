

HOPE S. GORDON



On Thursday, June 27, 2019, Hope S. Gordon of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Harold M. Gordon; devoted mother of Mark (Cynthia de Groat) and Scott (Catherine) Gordon; cherished grandmother of Alexandra Gordon. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Born in Boston in 1927, Hope graduated from UMass-Amherst in 1948. After college she moved to Philadelphia to work as a biologist. She met her husband, Harold, in Philadelphia and had their first child, Scott. They moved to Bethesda, MD in 1963 where their second child, Mark, was born. A longtime volunteer in the Montgomery County school system, she went back to college for a degree in education and spent many happy years as an elementary school art teacher. Hope and Harold moved to Leisure World in 2004. After retirement, they enjoyed many activities including travel, reading, and bridge.

Hope was a lifelong artist, who worked in a variety of mediums. She was an accomplished watercolorist who showed her work in numerous local exhibitions. Hope was also active in local arts organizations and served as treasurer of the Rockville Art Guild. She will be remembered for her creativity and spirit.

Graveside service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Judean Memorial Garden, Olney, MD. Contributions in her memory may be made to a . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.