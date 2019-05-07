Hope H. Lee
Peacefully, Friday, May 3, 2019 of Clinton, Maryland. Beloved wife of Dennis E. Lee; devoted mother of John-Michael Parker (Kyle). Also surviving are step-children, Pamela Lee, Dennis T. Lee, Raymond Lee and Keith Woods; grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing, 9:30 a.m., Delta Sigma Theta Service 10 a.m., Home Going Service, 11 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church, 11700 Old Fort Road, Fort Washington, Maryland 20744. Interment, Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20604. On-line guest book at