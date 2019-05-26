The Washington Post

HORACE "Hi-C" CAFFI Sr.

Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
Notice
HORACE P. CAFFI, SR.  
"Hi-C" (Age 91)  

Of Gainesville, VA, formerly of Vienna, VA, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Eugenia "Gene" Caffi; devoted father of Paula Hyer (Mark) and H. Paul Caffi, Jr.; father-in-law of May P. Caffi; grandfather of Amanda (Adam Berneche), Matt and Logan; great-grandfather of Calder, Grant, Lillymay and Everett. The family will receive friends at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA, on Wednesday, May 29 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., where funeral services will be held on Thursday,
May 30 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Capital Caring Hospice. The online guestbook is available at
Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
