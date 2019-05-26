

HORACE P. CAFFI, SR.

"Hi-C" (Age 91)



Of Gainesville, VA, formerly of Vienna, VA, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Eugenia "Gene" Caffi; devoted father of Paula Hyer (Mark) and H. Paul Caffi, Jr.; father-in-law of May P. Caffi; grandfather of Amanda (Adam Berneche), Matt and Logan; great-grandfather of Calder, Grant, Lillymay and Everett. The family will receive friends at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA, on Wednesday, May 29 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., where funeral services will be held on Thursday,

May 30 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Capital Caring Hospice. The online guestbook is available at