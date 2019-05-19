

Horace Hart Carmichael

"Pete"



Passed away at the age of 89, in Virginia Beach, VA on May 11, 2019, with family by his side. Pete was strong willed, loving, generous, and a man of few words. He loved having family around, especially the four-legged ones. This strong and gentle man was born in Washington, DC, May 1, 1930. He later moved to Vienna, VA where he was a volunteer firefighter through high school. He went on to George Washington University where he earned his BA in Business Administration. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in June 1952, and married the love of his life, Marty, on August 22, 1952 while on a weekend pass. He served 20 years and retired in 1972 as Lt. Col. Of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. During his tenure he received several accommodations including the Meritorious Service Award, Legion of Merit, and the Bronze Star . He served in many places including Germany, Ft. Belvoir, was a professor at Texas A&M, two tours in Viet Nam, and while at the Pentagon, worked on the development of the global tracking system we know today as the GPS. After the Army, Pete spent 20 years with Rommel, Klepper & Kahl as a Civil Engineer. Among other projects he was assigned a major role in the construction of the M Street Station in Washington, D.C. He and his wife, Marty, retired to Lusby, MD until 2014 when he moved to VA Beach.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marla "Marty" Jean Carmichael; his mother Margaret Carmichael; and his father and step-mother, Horace "Mike" and Edna Carmichael. He is survived by his brothers, Norman (Susan) and Michael (Judy) Carmichael; four children, John, of Livingston, Montana, William "Billy", of VA Beach, Barbara Johnston, of Great Mills, MD, and Donna (Donald) Whitaker, of VA Beach; six grandchildren, Christopher (Jessica) Gordon, David (Susan) Gordon, Robert Gordon, Caylee and Griffin Carmichael, and Derek (Ashley) Whiteside; and eight great-grandchildren.

He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.