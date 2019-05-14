Horace H. Fleming, III (Age 70)
Peacefully transitioned into eternal rest on May 13, 2019, surrounded by family. Preceded in death by Horace and Daisy (Winston) Fleming. He is survived by wife Aneita Fleming; children Donna Fleming, Shani Fleming, Barry Fleming, Shannon Hill, and Knia Fleming; grandchildren Anari, Courtney, Barry Jr., Marley and Jackson; siblings Laverne (Billy) Coles, Carolyn Bailey, Kelvin (Mable) Fleming; and a host of relatives and life-long friends to remember his love and kind spirit. A mentor and educator, the DCIAA Hall of Fame coach dedicated 30+ years to nurturing DCPS students. A celebration of life for family and friends will be in the coming months. Donations to the Horace Fleming Scholarship Fund are welcome.