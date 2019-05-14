The Washington Post

HORACE FLEMING III

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HORACE FLEMING III.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Horace H. Fleming, III (Age 70)  

Peacefully transitioned into eternal rest on May 13, 2019, surrounded by family. Preceded in death by Horace and Daisy (Winston) Fleming. He is survived by wife Aneita Fleming; children Donna Fleming, Shani Fleming, Barry Fleming, Shannon Hill, and Knia Fleming; grandchildren Anari, Courtney, Barry Jr., Marley and Jackson; siblings Laverne (Billy) Coles, Carolyn Bailey, Kelvin (Mable) Fleming; and a host of relatives and life-long friends to remember his love and kind spirit. A mentor and educator, the DCIAA Hall of Fame coach dedicated 30+ years to nurturing DCPS students. A celebration of life for family and friends will be in the coming months. Donations to the Horace Fleming Scholarship Fund are welcome.
Published in The Washington Post on May 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.