Horace Jones

On Friday, September 18, 2020 of Silver Spring, MD. He was a lifelong resident of the Washington, DC and Montgomery County area. He graduated from Wilson High School and George Washington University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Served in the Army during the Korean war. Had a long career as an Electronics Engineer at a number of local engineering firms. Graveside services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be announced. Contributions may be made in his name to Montgomery Hospice 1355 Piccard Dr #100, Rockville, MD 20850.