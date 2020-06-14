

Horace Kenner

On June 2, 2020, at 11:19 a.m. Horace "Scoop" Kenner departed this world. Scoop was born Horace Wallace Kenner, in Washington, DC on December 18, 1943 to the late Horace S. and Theresa P. KennerHe leaves behind a wife, Barbara Anne Kenner, two sisters, Brenda Olivia Saxon, Therrell Bobbi (Gary) Melton, two sons, Horace (Billie Jo), Wallace Kenner Jr., Kevin "Stixx" Marshall, and a stepson, Robert Richard Long II. He also leaves three grandchildren, Aysia, Kira, and Gabriel, as well as several nieces and nephews. A former employee of DC Department of Parks and Recreation he also leaves a host of "Sons" and "Daughters" that he mentored and maintained relationships with throughout his life. He was pre-deceased by his brothers and sister, Malcolm (Mac), Garrett, Lawrence (Larry), Ellery, Elizabeth (Liz), and Monroe (Money), Kenners all.His funeral is to be private; family only and he will be interred at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.



