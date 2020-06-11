Entered into eternal peace on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 surrounded by his family at the INOVA Loudoun Hospital. He was born on August 13, 1934 to James and Ellen "Louise" Nelson Lassiter in Leesburg, VA. He served in the Marine Corps and learned his trade as a barber. Shortly after he was honorably discharged he obtained his barbering license and began working at the Robinson's Barber Shop in the mid-1960's. Nelson was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elizabeth "Puffy" and two brothers Billy and Bobby. He is survived by his wife, Louise Thornton Lassiter. Also survived by daughter, Elaine Lassiter of Manassas, VA; son, Phillip Lassiter (Debbie) of Waterford, VA; sister, Audrey Corbin of Winchester, VA; cousins, Sarah Thomas of Purcellville, VA, Gloria Ann Trent of Stafford, VA and loving nieces; nephews; cousins and family friends. Graveside services and interment for the family will be privately held at the Mt. Olive Baptist Cemetery, 37762 Cooksville Rd., Lincoln, VA 20160. Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, serving No. VA. Eric S. Lyles Director. Lic. VA, MD, DC. 1-800-388-1913