

Horace Eugene Thompson (Age 92)

Longtime resident of Fairfax, VA, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, entered into eternal rest on August 7, 2020. Father of Janet Lee Thompson, Gary Eugene Thompson and his wife Cynthia, and Gene's nephew, Franklin J. Thompson. Step-father of A. Ramsay Stallman, James C. Stallman, Stuart I. Stallman, and Richard L. Stallman, and their wives, Sandy, Susan, Janet and Nina, ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death, by his parents Joel Franklin Thompson, Sr. and Mabel Roberta Thompson, five brothers, two sisters, and wife, Elizabeth (Betsy) Chapman Thompson. Born in 1927, Gene grew up in Vienna, Virginia, working on the family owned Thompson Brothers Dairy farm with his large family, where he developed a strong love of nature, and enjoyed the duties of farm life. He graduated from Fairfax High School and served in the US Army. Upon returning home, he started his journey into real estate. In 1965 he married the love of his life, Betsy, who became his partner in life and in his real estate business. Gene was the founder, owner, and broker for The Thompson Realty Company in Fairfax, VA for many years. He continued his formal education and graduated from the American University with a BA in Religion and received his Master's Degree in Theology, from Wesley Seminary in Washington, DC. Gene was a former pastor at the Jerusalem Baptist Church in Fairfax, VA, a volunteer chaplain at the Fairfax Hospital, and participated actively at the Fairfax Presbyterian Church. Gene loved to garden and paint, and made many friends throughout the years. Those who met or knew him would say he was someone who always saw the best in everyone and every situation. Gene held firm beliefs about God and life, and shared those beliefs with others. His optimism, energy, tireless spirit, and graciousness will be missed and he will remain in all of our hearts. Graveside services will be held on August 15, 2020; 1 p.m., at Fairfax City Cemetery, 10567 Main Street, Fairfax, VA 22030. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Fairfax Presbyterian Church, 10723 Main St., Fairfax, VA 22030



