HORTENCE BARNES (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Surely your Goodness and Love will follow me All days of my..."
    - Robert Phillilps
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
City of Joy Baptist Church
5408 Brinkley Rd.
Camp Springs, MD
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
City of Joy Baptist Church
5408 Brinkley Rd.
Camp Springs, MD
Notice
HORTENCE C. BARNES  

On Tuesday, July 2, 2019, Hortence C. Barnes of Washington, DC was called to rest. She leaves to cherish her memory six daughters; four sons; two sisters; 23 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, July 12, 2019 at City of Joy Baptist Church, 5408 Brinkley Rd., Camp Springs, MD from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Donations may be made to the . Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.

Published in The Washington Post on July 10, 2019
Donations
