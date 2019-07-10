HORTENCE C. BARNES
On Tuesday, July 2, 2019, Hortence C. Barnes of Washington, DC was called to rest. She leaves to cherish her memory six daughters; four sons; two sisters; 23 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, July 12, 2019 at City of Joy Baptist Church, 5408 Brinkley Rd., Camp Springs, MD from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Donations may be made to the . Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.