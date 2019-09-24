

Houshang Safaipour



Houshang Safaipour, 73, of Potomac, Maryland, succumbed to cancer surrounded by his loving family on September 5, 2019.

Houshang was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Azizullah Safaipour and Tahereh Karimi Mohajer, and his dearly beloved wife, Mitra.

Houshang is survived by his children and their spouses, who he loved as his own. Haleh (Josh), Avid (Jerry) and Bobbak (Mariam); his loving grandchildren, Sara, Sonia, Brian, Matthew, Roya and Cameron; his sisters Lila (Ghobad), Jila (Mehrdad), Fariba (Kamran); sisters-in-law, Forooz (Alberto) and Aryana; and brother-in-law, Fred. He had numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, who he loved dearly, in addition to many close friends.

Houshang was born on April 3, 1946 in Tehran, Iran. He graduated from the American College of Tehran in 1963, a college-preparatory high school, and one of the first modern high schools in the Middle East. He continued his studies in the U.S. and graduated from the University of Maryland in 1969, with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

Houshang met the love of his life, Mitra, during a summer trip with Iranian students attending American educational institutions in 1967. They married a few years later on July 18, 1970. After completing their education, Houshang and Mitra returned to Tehran with a desire to repatriate with their family and country. They began their professional lives by opening a translation business. They returned to the DC area in 1979 with their daughters and became U.S. citizens in 1989.

Houshang worked for the USPTO as a respected Patent Examiner for over 17 years. Prior to that, he worked at Bechtel Corporation from 1980 to 1997. Houshang and Mitra continued their entrepreneurial efforts by opening several retail establishments in Bethesda, Chevy Chase, DC and Alexandria.

A memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m. on October 6, 2019 at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner in the Old Dominion Room. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.