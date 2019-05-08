

HOUSTON SCOFIELD BELL, JR.

September 2, 1932 - May 2, 2019



Of Washington, DC, formerly from North Carolina passed away on, May 2, 2019. Mr. Houston Scofield Bell, Jr. was born on September 2, 1932 in Cabarrus County, North Carolina. He is grandson of the late John and Laura Josephine Wallace on his mother's side. Mr. Houston Scofield Bell, Jr. is the son of the late Houston Bell, Sr. and Mrs. Zenobia L. Lawing Johnson of Cabarrus County, North Carolina. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Laura L. "Feen" Smith and Andrew A. "Bobby" Lawing, Jr.

In 1954, he was joined in holy matrimony to Mable H. Bell and to 65 years union, a daughter Felicia was born. He attended Wilberforce University in Wilberforce, Ohio and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Math and Physics. After serving his country in the United States Army from 1954 to 1957, he graduated from Howard University in Washington, D.C. with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering.

Houston served at the Department of Health, Education and Welfare in 1958 and the United States Postal Service from 1959 to 1961. Houston S. Bell, Jr., a degreed mechanical engineer, retired in 1988 from his career after twenty-seven years of service at the United States Department of Commerce in the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office.

Houston joined and became an active member of St. Gabriel's Church located in the District of Columbia.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Mable H. Bell; a daughter, Dr. Felicia Bell Bradshaw; two brothers, Fred H. Lawing of Charlotte, NC, Clarence W. Lawing, Sr. (Barbara) of Concord, NC; two sisters, Julia L. Swoops of Omaha, Nebraska, Grace L. Byers of Landis, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Services will be held privately by the family.