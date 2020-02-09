The Washington Post

HOUSTON BIGELOW

Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD
20722
(301)-864-5090
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:30 PM
Houston M. Bigelow, Sr.  
Deputy Chief of MPDC (Ret.)  

Passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was the devoted and loving husband of the late Mary L. Bigelow, beloved father of Houston, Jr. (Vanessa Lynn), Ann (Campbell) Sherwin, Kelvin (Stephanie), and Saundra; grandfather to Marques, Deron, Aaron (Jacqueline), Brittany, Phillip, Christopher, Kevin, Melanie and Kelly; great-grandfather to Tyler, Jayden, Chrishelle, Cassidy, Zane, Chris Jr. (Campbell) and Dash Alexander (Bigelow). He was also survived by brother, Thomas Larry Lea; and host of many, many relatives and friends.
Bigelow Family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Rd, Brentwood, MD 20722, at 12:30 p.m. followed by a celebration of Life at 1:30 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 9, 2020
