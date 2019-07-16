HOWARD PERNELL BALL, SR.
On Thursday, July 11, 2019, Howard Pernell Ball, Sr., of Clinton, MD was called to rest. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Rhonda J. Ball; daughter, Tiffany Ball; four sons, Howard P Ball, Jr. (Quinn), Sean Ball, Brian and Craig Harris; three sisters, Dorothy Parrish, Katheron Suber (Preston) and Hazel Lacey (Robert); three brothers, Clarence, Jr., Timothy and Lionel Ball (Deborah). Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 5120 Whitfield Chapel Rd., Lanham, MD from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Family will also receive friends on Friday, July 19 at Zion Baptist Church, 1274 Zion Church Rd., Kinsale, VA from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.