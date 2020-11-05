

HOWARD F. DISHMAN, SR.

On Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home in Alexandria, VA. He leaves to mourn is wife, Dana; his daughter, Beverly Rene Tremble; his grandsons, Howard III and Diallo Dishman; his great grandchildren, Talisa Amber and Dytanye "Bubby" Johnson; his stepchildren, Karen Rochelle Parker, Kimberly Dena' Tucker, and Harold "Tre" Tucker, III; his Meade Memorial Episcopal Church family and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Greene Funeral Home, 814 Franklin Street, Alexandria, VA 22314 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Lloyd A. Lewis officiating. Burial in Bethel Cemetery, Alexandria, VA.



