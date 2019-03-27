Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HOWARD GRIFFITH. View Sign



Howard Griffith (Age 64)

Passed away at his home in Centreville on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Washington, DC, on December 28, 1954 to Charles Howard Griffith and Gustava LaMond Griffith. Howard was a graduate of the University of Virginia (B.A.), Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary (MDiv) and Westminster Theological Seminary, Philadelphia (Ph.D.). Howard spent his life in the service of the Lord as a pastor of All Saints Reformed Presbyterian Church for 23 years and later as Academic Dean and Professor of Systematic Theology (Emeritus) at Reformed Theological Seminary in Washington, DC, for 17 years. He was a gifted theologian, teacher, and author, with a lifelong passion to dive deeper in understanding God's word and to help others grow in their knowledge. God called him to reach the lost through preparing others for ministry, and his combination of pastoral and academic experience uniquely equipped him in that role. Howard's legacy was a deep humility, an abiding awe of God's grace, and a heart for others. In the last year of his life, throughout his battle with cancer, God used him as an example of peace, gratitude, and sanctification. Howard was in awe at how much God was teaching him throughout his suffering and up until his last moments was eager to share God's goodness with his family, friends and anyone who walked into his hospital room. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jacqueline Shelton Griffith; children Alexander Shelton Griffith, Abigail Griffith Middleton, Charles Calvin Griffith, Graham Michael Griffith, and Samuel Davies Griffith; and six grandchildren. His family is deeply thankful for God's blessing in Howard's life and in their lives through him. Christ is victorious over death. The memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, March 30, at 2 p.m., to be held at McLean Presbyterian Church, 1020 Balls Hill Rd., McLean, VA, 22101. In lieu of flowers, those who are interested may make a contribution to the Washington, DC campus of Reformed Theological Seminary. Those who wish to give online may do so at www.rtsdc.com

Funeral Home Money and King Funeral Home

171 Maple Avenue W

Vienna , VA 22180

