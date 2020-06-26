HOWARD HEMSLEY

Howard A. Hemsley (Age 89)
Of Washington, DC departed Sunday, June 21, 2020. He is survived by his loving children, grandchildren and many other relatives. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Church Cemetery, 201 St. Mary's Ave., LaPlata, MD 20646. Arrangements by Arehart-Echols Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at arehartechols.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 26, 2020.