

HOWARD KAPLAN

Howard Kaplan, born in Brooklyn, NY, June 17, 1932, died July 24, 2020 at his home of 53 years in Chevy Chase, MD. He was a loving husband to Roma Laks Kaplan for 64 years. Professor Kaplan taught Microbiology, Nursing and at the University of DC, University of Maryland, and James Mason University. He was a voracious reader. After retiring from teaching he became an accomplished print maker. He was an advocate for environmental causes. He is survived by his wife Roma; two brothers, Irwin and Kenneth; sister Rochelle; son Stephen; daughter Miriam; and two grandchildren Clara and Noah. No services will be held.



