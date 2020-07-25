1/
HOWARD KAPLAN
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HOWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HOWARD KAPLAN  
Howard Kaplan, born in Brooklyn, NY, June 17, 1932, died July 24, 2020 at his home of 53 years in Chevy Chase, MD. He was a loving husband to Roma Laks Kaplan for 64 years. Professor Kaplan taught Microbiology, Nursing and at the University of DC, University of Maryland, and James Mason University. He was a voracious reader. After retiring from teaching he became an accomplished print maker. He was an advocate for environmental causes. He is survived by his wife Roma; two brothers, Irwin and Kenneth; sister Rochelle; son Stephen; daughter Miriam; and two grandchildren Clara and Noah. No services will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 25, 2020
Roma —

You have my deepest condolences. I'll fondly

Joelremember the good times
Joel Jacobson
July 25, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
R.R
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved