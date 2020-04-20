

Howard Dobres



On April 17, 2020, Howard Lee Dobres, of Burtonsville, MD, passed away at the age of 75 after a brave fight with cancer. Howard retired after a long career with the Drug Enforcement Administration. He is survived by his wife, Carol Dobres, his children, Mitchell (Erinn) Dobres and Stacy Dobres, his brothers, Sheldon (Sandy) Dobres and Michael Dobres, and his grandchildren, Jaedon and Cameron Dobres.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or the .

Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC.