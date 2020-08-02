HOWARD MAYFIELD

Howard Doyle Mayfield, age 77, passed away at his home in Rockville, Maryland on July 25, 2020. Howard, or "Mayfield," as he was known by many, was born in Northport, Alabama, and earned a B.A. from Alabama A&M University, after which he served his country in the U.S. Army. He moved to the D.C. area in 1968, where he met and married his wife of 51 years, Constance Miller. He continued his education at Howard University and the University of Maryland earning an M.S. in Urban Planning. Howard had a distinguished professional career, the majority of which he spent as a Deputy Director at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development where he led several national housing projects. He also worked for the Urban League, the Washington Post, and as an Adjunct Professor at the University of the District of Columbia. Howard was an active member of many organizations including the Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity in Montgomery County, MD where he served as Basileus for three terms, and chairman of several chapter and regional committees, and as president of the Hausers, one of the oldest African American social organizations in D.C. He is survived by his loving wife, Connie and his devoted daughter, Debra Mayfield of Rockville, MD; four sisters, Ruby Arnold, Dorothy Mayfield , F. Elaine Hayes and Sandra Robinson; brother, Donnie Mayfield, and sister-in-law, Julia Miller-Arline, and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, extended family and friends. He leaves a wonderful legacy. His memory and broad smile will live on in our hearts forever. Howard will be laid to rest on August 8,2020 in Tuscaloosa AL. Arrangements handled by McGuire Funeral Home.