

howard mcclain

Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at age 96, HOWARD MCCLAIN, JR. passed away of natural causes at home in Silver Spring, MD. Howard was born in Birmingham, AL, June 2, 1923. During WWII Howard joined the Navy serving in the Pacific Theater. After the War, Howard utilized the GI Bill and attended Xavier University where he met his first wife, Irene. He went on to receive his Masters of Pharmacology at the University of Wisconsin. Howard and his family then moved to Florida where he was Acting Dean of the School of Pharmacology at Florida A&M University Wanting to continue his studies, Howard moved to Minneapolis to pursue his PhD from University of Minnesota where he met his second wife, Priscilla. They joined the Peace Corps in 1962 making life-long friends and serving as teachers in Yenagoa, Nigeria. After traveling Europe, they made their home in Washington, DC. Howard worked for the Federal Government beginning his distinguished career with The Department of Agriculture and retiring from DEA. Howard always made those around him smile. At heart he loved learning, he was always a student and a teacher. He was a devoted father and loved golfing, cycling and many outdoor activities. He was preceeded in death by his son Eric. He lives on through his three daughters, Angela, Anne and Laura, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and extended family. A Celebration of Life will be held when it is safe for family and friends to gather.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store