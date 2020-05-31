

HOWARD GEORGE MILES (Age 81)

Of Hyattsville, Maryland passed away on May 27, 2020, at Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, as a result of complications from pneumonia. He spent his final years with dementia in Assisted Living, but prior to that he was a devoted church member of the First United Methodist Church of Hyattsville for over 60 years, an engineer at Westinghouse and Northrop Grumman Corporation, a Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 299 in Hyattsville, a member of the United Methodist Men, a U.S. Navy Veteran, and a community volunteer for too many organizations to list. Howard is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ruth Miles, and a great-grandchild, Jacob Sweeney. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janice Lynn Miles, his children, Janelle Sweeny-Dabney, Brian Miles, and Reid Miles, his sister, Kathryn Heflin, his step-children, Martha Metzker-Collinson and Patrick Metzker, and by 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was known for his extraordinary kindness by all who knew him and he will be greatly missed.No funeral service is planned due to the pandemic, but the family plans to hold a memorial service in the future.



