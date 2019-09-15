Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HOWARD MONDERER. View Sign Service Information RAPP Funeral and Cremation Services 933 Gist Avenue Silver Spring , MD 20910 (301)-565-4100 Send Flowers Notice

MONDERER HOWARD MONDERER Howard Monderer was an attorney for the National Broadcasting Company for more than 44 years, most of that time in Washington, DC, where he had been Vice President, Law. He was a member of the bars of New York and the District of Columbia. Howard passed away on August 14, 2019. He was born in New York City in 1927, and graduated from the College of the City of New York (1946) and from Harvard Law School (1949), both cum laude. After working for a small Wall Street law firm, he joined the NBC Law Department in New York in 1952. In 1958, he moved to Washington where he opened that branch of the NBC Law Department at a time when there was increasingly heavy Federal regulation of television network broadcasting. He was responsible not only for representing NBC in various forums, but also for organizing and presenting NBC's positions at Washington administrative agencies and, in some instances, Congress. He also was responsible for NBC's compliance with a whole range of regulations of television and radio networks and stations, and getting governmental approvals of television and radio station purchases and sales, many of which, including the sale of the NBC Radio Networks and the purchase or sale of stations, he had negotiated. For many years the attorneys in New York who handled the legal problems of the NBC radio networks and the radio and television stations reported to him, as did the company's Compliance group in New York and Los Angeles. He was also NBC's representative to the Legal Committee of the European Broadcasting Union for eight years, as well as NBC's first ombudsman. He appeared before the Federal Communications Commission in oral as well as written presentations and made a number of appearances before the Federal Washington, DC District and Circuit courts. He was a member of the US Supreme Court Bar. He retired from his representation of NBC in 1996. After retiring, he served as a volunteer mediator in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. He and his wife of 62 years, Claire Ann Monderer, traveled widely, visiting all seven continents, including such out-of-the-way places as Irian Jaya, Nepal, Bhuttan, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Svalbard and Antarctica. He is survived by three sons, Benjamin (married to Carol), and Jack (Jonathan) of Los Angeles, and David of New York; one daughter, Rachel of Johnson City, Tennessee; and three grandchildren. A Celebration Of Life will take place Saturday, September 21, please contact the family for more information. Memorial contributions may be made to a .A Celebration Of Life will take place Saturday, September 21, please contact the family for more information. Memorial contributions may be made to a .

