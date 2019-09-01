The Washington Post

HOWARD NOACK

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Nativity Church
6001 13th Street, NW
Washington, DC
Howard Edward Noack  
(Age 88)  

On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, life long resident of Washington, DC. passed surrounded by his loving family. Beloved brother of Ann Robinson and the late Millard Noack; Also survived by six nieces, two nephews and many more nieces, nephews, loving family members and friends. Howard retired from the US geological survey in Reston, VA. Howard loved golfing and hunting when he was able to do so. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, 20901 (Valet Parking), Tuesday, September 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Nativity Church, 6001 13th Street, NW, Washington, 20011, on Wednesday, September 4, at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

