The Washington Post

HOWARD PECK (1955 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HOWARD PECK.
Service Information
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA
22314
(703)-549-0074
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

HOWARD LLOYD WHIPPLE PECK  
(Age 64)  

On Thursday, September 26, 2019, Howard Lloyd Whipple Peck, age 64, of Alexandria, VA passed away. Beloved husband of Brenda; father of Brian; and adoring son of Margaret.
 
Preceded in death by his late father, Lloyd Whipple Peck, Howard is also survived by siblings Sherri, James, John, Patricia, Kevin, and Michael, his Aunt Anna, and dozens of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St., Alexandria, VA 22314 on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home. Interment Bethel Cemetery Wilkes St., Alexandria, VA 22310.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to .
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Alexandria, VA   (703) 549-0074
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.