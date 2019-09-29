

HOWARD LLOYD WHIPPLE PECK

(Age 64)



On Thursday, September 26, 2019, Howard Lloyd Whipple Peck, age 64, of Alexandria, VA passed away. Beloved husband of Brenda; father of Brian; and adoring son of Margaret.

Preceded in death by his late father, Lloyd Whipple Peck, Howard is also survived by siblings Sherri, James, John, Patricia, Kevin, and Michael, his Aunt Anna, and dozens of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to gather at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St., Alexandria, VA 22314 on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home. Interment Bethel Cemetery Wilkes St., Alexandria, VA 22310.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to .