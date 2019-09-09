Howard J. Rosenberg
On Sunday, September 8, 2019, Howard J. Rosenberg, 85, of Silver Spring, MD. Born in the Bronx, he moved to Maryland in October of 1962. He was a structural engineer; owning his own business for over 40 years. Howard was a life-long New York Yankees fan. He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda; Devoted children, Robin, Jody and Jeffrey (Camille) Rosenberg; Adored grandfather of Matteo, Aidan, Caylen, Cameron, Landon, and Madison. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 10, 11 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.