

Howard Sheldon Schlactus



Howard S. Schlactus passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home at the age of 85. He was born July 6, 1934 to Henry and Mae (Cohen) Schlactus in Brooklyn, NY.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara (Rachman); his devoted children, Peter (Jennifer), Ellen (Cyril) Darensbourg, and David (Stacy); and his cherished grandchildren, Josh and Abby Schlactus, Hannah and Anthony Darensbourg, and Ari, Shelby, Daniel and Coby Schlactus. He is predeceased by his two brothers, Robert and Gilbert. He will be missed by his many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, colleagues, clients and friends.

He proudly graduated City College of New York (1955) with a degree in Accounting. He joined his father's insurance brokerage firm, which he eventually took over and developed over a career spanning more than sixty years, devoting himself to his family and business clients, and pioneering special protections for the delivery industry and its workers. His son Peter joined the firm in 1993 and worked alongside him until Howard retired in 2018.