

Howard Eliot Shapiro

(Age 92)



On August 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Harriet (Sturtevant) Shapiro and of sons, Charles Henry Shapiro (Judy Thompson) and Alfred Jerome Shapiro and of devoted granddaughter, Frankey Landon. Howard was a longtime government lawyer, serving in the Department of Justice (General Litigation, Civil, and Antitrust Divisions) and as Deputy Solicitor in the Energy Department as well as Solicitor of the Federal Trade Commission. He ended his legal career with many years as a partner in the private law firm of Van Ness Feldman. He was a linguist and an avid runner. A celebration of his life will be held on September 7 at 3 p.m. at Ingleside at King Farm, 701 King Farm Blvd., Rockville, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Columbia Law School. Please view and sign online family guestbook