Howard Sidney Spungen
"Sid"
On January 29, 2020, Howard "Sid" Sidney Spungen of Frederick, MD. Beloved husband of the late Betty Troeger Spungen, father of Neal Spungen, Gail Lepp and Judi Spungen; brother of the late Nettie Richter; grandfather of Jonathan Spungen, Leah Spungen, Shira Lepp, Adina Lepp, Devora Lepp, David Lepp, Ada Douglass and Josh Douglass and great-grandfather of Maya Lepp. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020, 12 noon at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick. Interment in Garden of Remembrance. Family will receive friends at the residence of Judi Spungen starting February 2, at 7 p.m. through February 6, at 7 p.m. Contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Home, Inc. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.