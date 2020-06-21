HOWARD WHEATON



HOWARD J. WHEATON

Of Sanford, North Carolina went to heaven Sunday, May 31, 2020. Howard was born in Washington, DC, November 2, 1951 to the predeceased Julian F. and Thelma C. Wheaton. He was raised in Alexandria, VA. He is survived by his dedicated wife, Lisa Hargrove Thomas; daughter, Kelly and son Kevin. His devoted daughter, Christina Wheaton; granddaughters, Savannah and Summer Leigh of St.Cloud, FL. He was so proud to be her father and an avid supporter for her every endeavor and many accomplishments. Also survived by his brother, Ronald, wife, Carol and their son, Ron Jr, of Fairfax, VA. He also leaves cousins, Doc and Jim Birch and family, Diane Long Nicholson and family, Connie and Richie Newman as well as many much-loved nieces,nephews and cousins of our Fields and Smith families. He is remembered with love by Vicky Enos (Mike) of Colonial Beach,VA and Angel Slaughter (Barney) of Stafford, VA. Howard was predeceased by Julian F. and Thelma C. Wheaton. Brother J.F. Wheaton Jr. Howard was the founder of Universal Contractors of Northern Va. and deeply loved his profession. He used to say, "If you can draw it I can build it!" He built many projects in NOVA and remodeled hundreds of kitchens and baths. He was a skilled athlete who played high school Football. He was class of 1970 at Edison HS and left many a footprint on his friend's hearts. Many would not be surprised to know that many colleges offered him scholarships to play for them. He also attended NOVA College and achieved many accolades in construction. He had many accomplishments and interests but the ones he cherished the most was his mature growth as a Christian as well as his enjoyment of one that had a common theme--friendship. He cherished his friends and loved to hear about their lives and their interests. He loved connecting people to one another and mentoring those in need. Howard simply loved making people laugh. Just ask one of his best friends, Travis Dillon. A celebration of Howard's life will be held DOWN ON THE FARM when it is safe to do so!



