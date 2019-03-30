Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HOWARD WHITLEY III. View Sign

WHITLEY HOWARD GRADY WHITLEY, III Howard Grady Whitley III, 80, formerly of Brookeville, MD, passed away on March 23, 2019 in Helena, MT due to a stroke. He was surrounded by his wife, Carol Dean, daughters Rebecca and Denise, grandchildren Jacqueline and Michael, great granddaughter Rose, and his sister Carol Jane. He was born in Birmingham, AL on Nov 22, 1938. He attended John Herbert Phillips H.S. in Birmingham. Afterwards, he attended Auburn University, receiving Bachelor in Mechanical Engineering and Masters of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Majoring in Thermo Science / Heat Transfer, minoring in Mathematics. He then, attended George Washington University, coursework in Mathematics of Operation Research. He graduated from the Army War College, Carlisle, PA. He was a lifelong member of Pi Mu Epsilon, Tau Beta Pi, PiTau Sigma, all honors societies at Auburn. He was a lifelong member of the Army War College, Auburn University Alumni, Federal Executive Institute Alumni, INFORMS, and member of the GSCNC. Howard received the Army Commendation Medal, Superior Civilian Service Award and the Honorable Order of St. Barbara Medal, UK. He was an accomplished lecturer, Analyst and Developer of ABCA, MORS (along with on the board of directors) and SHAPE. He was a Fortran specialist. Howard was a Captain in the US Army, and once discharged, worked at: The Pentagon, NATO, SHAPE, UNIVAC, CAA, as the Army Secretariat and for the Secretary of the Army. He taught at Auburn University, George Washington University, Montgomery County College and Montgomery County Schools. He was a world traveler, enjoyed his Mercedes, and most importantly his Family. He is loved, in our memories, and our hearts now. Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Grandparent, Great Grandparent and Friend were his most important roles in life. He will always be loved and never forgotten. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Howard Grady Whitley Sr. and Etta N. Whitley; parents, Howard Grady Whitley Jr. and Mary Lee Camp Whitley; and his sister, Linda Sue. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 13, at Emory Methodist Church, 3425 Emory Church Rd., Olney, MD 20832. Please join the family for a reception after the service after in the social hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made with John Hopkin's University Otolaryngology Department at https:// secure.jhu.edu/form/oto , (click "other" to be able to make donation in Howard's name) or to a charity of donor's choice. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Howard. Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

