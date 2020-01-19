The Washington Post

HUBERT "Hotch" HOTCHKISS (1924 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HUBERT "Hotch" HOTCHKISS.
Service Information
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL
33764
(727)-562-2070
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:30 AM
Jesus Good Shepherd Catholic Church
1601 W Mt. Harmony Rd.
Owings , MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

HUBERT ADAMS HOTCHKISS "Hotch"  
July 2, 1924 - January 5, 2020  

Hubert Adams "Hotch" Hotchkiss 95, of Clearwater, FL, passed away January 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patricia "Pat" Hotchkiss, father of Michael Hotchkiss (Barbara), Ann Powell (Nick), Paul Hotchkiss (Karen), Pam Gasch (Victor), the late Timothy P. Hotchkiss, the late Mary V. Fritter, Shane Hotchkiss, and Joann Hotchkiss-Freeman (Eddie), also beloved grandfather of 13, great-grandfather of 23 and great-great-grandfather of one. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., at Jesus Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1601 W Mt. Harmony Rd. Owings MD 20736. The Celebration of life and luncheon will follow the service
in the church hall.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.