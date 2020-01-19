HUBERT ADAMS HOTCHKISS "Hotch"
July 2, 1924 - January 5, 2020
Hubert Adams "Hotch" Hotchkiss 95, of Clearwater, FL, passed away January 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patricia "Pat" Hotchkiss, father of Michael Hotchkiss (Barbara), Ann Powell (Nick), Paul Hotchkiss (Karen), Pam Gasch (Victor), the late Timothy P. Hotchkiss, the late Mary V. Fritter, Shane Hotchkiss, and Joann Hotchkiss-Freeman (Eddie), also beloved grandfather of 13, great-grandfather of 23 and great-great-grandfather of one. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., at Jesus Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1601 W Mt. Harmony Rd. Owings MD 20736. The Celebration of life and luncheon will follow the service
in the church hall.