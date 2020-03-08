Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HUBERT JOHNSON. View Sign Service Information Demaine Funeral Home 520 South Washington Street Alexandria , VA 22314 (703)-549-0074 Send Flowers Notice



Hubert Otis Johnson III Colonel, USAF (Ret.)

Bert, as he was known to family, colleagues, and his many friends, was born on October 16, 1946, in Harris County, Texas. He graduated from Annandale High School, American University (BA), and the University of Utah (MA). He was commissioned into the USAF through ROTC and served from September 1969 to October 1994, spending his entire career as a Special Agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. He held field, staff, and command positions with AFOSI, serving overseas tours in Iran, England, Greece, and Spain. Following his retirement from the USAF, Bert was a contractor with counterintelligence roles at the Department of Energy, AFOSI, and the National Reconnaissance Office. Bert worked at the NRO until shortly before his death from pulmonary fibrosis at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital on November 7, 2019. Among Bert's many interests were maps, particularly maps of the Mediterranean region and maps on wine labels. Bert was a long-time, active member of the Washington Map Society, a past President, and a frequent contributor to the Society's journal, The Portolan. Bert was predeceased by his parents, Brig. General Hubert O. "Hub" Johnson, Jr., USAF (Ret.), and Maudie Suggs Johnson; sister, Kay Johnson; and brother, Joe Carroll Johnson. Bert is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Mary Lee Kochensparger Johnson, of Alexandria, VA. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 21, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 228 S. Pitt St., in Old Town Alexandria, with a reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Bert's memory to the Association of Former OSI Special Agents Scholarship Fund (4858 Palmer's Ridge, Haymarket, VA 20169) or to the History of Cartography Project ( www.supportuw.org/giveto/histcart ).

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 8, 2020

