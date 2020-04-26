

Hubert Clark Stroupe, Jr. (Age 82)



Passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 in his home in Culpeper, Virginia. Born in Memphis, Clark married Sharon Weatherall and they soon moved to the Washington, DC area, where they would spend most of their lives. Clark was known to all as a man of passions-passions for learning, travel, photography, carpentry, music, and, most of all, a passion for taking care of all those in his life. Ever-fascinated by science, he studied physics and became an accomplished engineer, where he worked on holography research, the Mercury and Gemini space programs, and became a partner at Booz, Allen, and Hamilton. He was a devoted family man and a generous friend. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sharon; his daughter Ashley of Pasadena, CA; and his son Hubert Clark III; daughter-in-law Heidi; and granddaughter Maisie of Singapore. His memory is treasured by those who knew him. No services are planned at this time.