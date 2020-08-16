

HUDAI YAVALAR

Beloved husband, father and friend, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020, due to pancreatic cancer at age 82. Hudai was born in Tokat, Turkey, and lived in Washington, DC since 1958. He earned a Master's Degree in Civil Engineering from George Washington University in 1967. He was the Chairman and Founding President of Ataturk Society of America that was established in 1995. He and his wife Mirat have devoted their lives to uphold and promote Ataturk's philosophy and ideals globally. He was responsible for erecting the statue of Ataturk at Sheridan Circle next to the Turkish Ambassador's residence in 2013. The statue is the first public monument in the US honoring the great leader of the 20th Century. He was also a philanthropists who built a school for underprivileged children, among his many other generous donations for worthy causes in Turkey and USA. He will be held in the hearts of his wife Mirat, son Ata, brother Recai, niece Canan and nephews Derya, Ufuk, and Hakan. He is preceded in death by brother Necati. Services private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store