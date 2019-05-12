Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HUGH O'NEIL. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

O'NEIL HUGH M . O'NEIL Lt. Col. (USAF Retired) Hugh M. O"Neil, decorated meteorologist, community activist, and loving family man, passed away quietly on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Carriage Inn Senior Living Community in Katy, Texas, at the age of 88. Born on April 18, 1930 in Watertown, New York, Hugh was the only child of Harold and Elizabeth O'Neil. Hugh spent his youth in Watertown and later attended St. Lawrence University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. On June 6, 1953, Hugh married his college sweetheart, Mary M. Garvin, of Schenectady, New York. Throughout their 58 years of marriage, Hugh and Mary (Ginger) raised six children. In 1952, Hugh entered the Air Force. He completed an atmospheric sciences program at NYU and collected his Masters in Meteorology at Penn State. At Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska, while serving on a team that developed the first computerized military weather program, Hugh devised a mathematical model of the atmosphere that produced wind and tem- perature forecasts for flight planning. In 1961, he earned the USAF Merewether Award for his accomplishments as a pioneer in numerical weather prediction. In addition to serving stateside, Hugh completed a tour of duty in Greenland (1955) and earned a

O'NEIL HUGH M . O'NEIL Lt. Col. (USAF Retired) Hugh M. O"Neil, decorated meteorologist, community activist, and loving family man, passed away quietly on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Carriage Inn Senior Living Community in Katy, Texas, at the age of 88. Born on April 18, 1930 in Watertown, New York, Hugh was the only child of Harold and Elizabeth O'Neil. Hugh spent his youth in Watertown and later attended St. Lawrence University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. On June 6, 1953, Hugh married his college sweetheart, Mary M. Garvin, of Schenectady, New York. Throughout their 58 years of marriage, Hugh and Mary (Ginger) raised six children. In 1952, Hugh entered the Air Force. He completed an atmospheric sciences program at NYU and collected his Masters in Meteorology at Penn State. At Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska, while serving on a team that developed the first computerized military weather program, Hugh devised a mathematical model of the atmosphere that produced wind and tem- perature forecasts for flight planning. In 1961, he earned the USAF Merewether Award for his accomplishments as a pioneer in numerical weather prediction. In addition to serving stateside, Hugh completed a tour of duty in Greenland (1955) and earned a Bronze Star during another tour in Vietnam (1971). After retiring from the Air Force, Hugh worked with the National Weather Service in Suitland. His team installed the first nationwide National Weather Service computer system. Hugh retired from the National Weather Service in 1993. As his kids moved away, Hugh dedicated more time to community service, notably as a volunteer and advisory council chairperson for a Falls Church homeless shelter. He also served in numerous outreach capacities as a member of Truro Episcopal Church in Fairfax. After making Annandale their home for nearly 25 years, Hugh and Ginger moved to Texas to be closer to their grandkids. In 2004, Ginger suffered a major stroke, and Hugh devoted his life to being her primary caregiver. He remained her rock until she passed away in 2011. Hugh is survived by six children and respective spouses (Betsy and Paul Thomas, Garv and Jan O'Neil, Hal and Cynthia O'Neil, Phyllis and Tony Syme, Shirley and Paul Owen, and Dan O'Neil); 13 grandchildren (Alex Thomas, Cassie Price, Andie Hernandez, Jessica O'Neil, Shannon O'Neil, Jaclyn O'Neil, Jeremy O'Neil, Matt Syme, Kate Dober, Molly Menzel, Erin Walkley, Rachel Owen, and Dan Owen); and two great-grandchildren (Natalie Thomas and Emma Price). On June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m., the family will receive friends and hold a memorial service at Cedar Run Community Church, 13560 McLearen Road, Herndon, Virginia 20171. If you are inclined to make a memorial donation, please choose from among those charitable organizations you feel would be suitable.If you are inclined to make a memorial donation, please choose from among those charitable organizations you feel would be suitable. Published in The Washington Post on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Bronze Star Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close